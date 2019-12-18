Slow progress on R260m Louis Botha Avenue upgrade has Mboweni fuming

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has demanded answers as to why the R260m Louis Botha Avenue improvement project in Johannesburg has seemingly gotten "stuck".

Asking "what is going on there?", Mboweni on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the fact that the project, which started in mid-2018, has not moved forward.

"I was so excited about this project," he tweeted. "I drove on that road today, and it seems stuck. This has been going on for a long time now. I am not getting answers."