South Africa

Spear-fisherman lucky to escape after being dragged out to sea by shark

18 December 2019 - 18:46 By TimesLIVE
A great white shark dragged a spear-fisherman about 50m out to see on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape.
A great white shark dragged a spear-fisherman about 50m out to see on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape.
Image: HENNIE OTTO/SHARKWATCH SA

A spear-fisherman was dragged by a great white shark for about 50m before being able to free himself and get to shore safely on Wednesday.

The shark was about 5m long.

NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Marc Rodgers said an eyewitness called in a "shark encounter" incident at 10.13am on Wednesday.

"The eyewitness was confident that a shark had taken the spear-fisherman. Only his fishing floatation buoy remained on the sea surface, about 200m offshore of rocks at Salt River, but there was no sign of the spear-fisherman," said Rodgers.

A rescue vessel was launched and when crew got to the location, a flotation buoy was recovered with only a head of a musselcracker fish attached.

KZN diver rushed to hospital after he was speared in the face

A spear fisherman was shot in the face by a spear off the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday morning.
News
3 months ago

At the same time, a man in a wetsuit was spotted on the shore - although initially it was not clear whether he was the spear-fisherman who had been dragged by the shark.

A short while later, the man - identified as Theodore Prinsloo - contacted the NSRI after seeing them go out to the scene. He confirmed that he had been pulled by the shark and reported being safe and uninjured.

According to Rodgers, Prinsloo - who was visiting the Nature's Valley area in the Eastern Cape with his family - said the shark had swum up quite close to him while he was fishing, so he decided to stay close to the rocks.

"About 20 minutes after catching an approximately 8kg to 9kg musselcracker that he hooked to a floatation buoy attached to his speargun, the shark grabbed the fish and made off out to sea, dragging the buoy - and Prinsloo - with it," said Rodgers.

"Theodore was able to release the flotation buoy after being dragged for a distance of about 50m towards deep sea and he quickly swam ashore."

He said Prinsloo told him he had spotted a shark in the same area on Tuesday, which he suspects to be the same one he encountered on Wednesday.

"NSRI encourage bathers, divers and spear-fishermen to be cautious of the dangers of the sea when swimming and diving," added Rodgers.

READ MORE:

About hundred shark trunks found dumped on Western Cape beach

The department of environmental affairs is investigating after about 100 sharks trunks were found dumped on a Western Cape beach.
News
2 days ago

Where did the sharks go? Great whites 'missing' from False Bay

Great white sharks have been noticeably absent from False Bay on the Cape coast during 2019 prompting questions as to when the apex predators will ...
News
3 months ago

Body of fourth teen swept out to sea during beach outing recovered in Cape Town

The body of a fourth teenager, who was swept out to sea three days ago during an outing with friends at Rocklands beach, off Sea Point in Cape Town, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  2. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  3. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  4. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  5. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X