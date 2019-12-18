Spear-fisherman lucky to escape after being dragged out to sea by shark

At the same time, a man in a wetsuit was spotted on the shore - although initially it was not clear whether he was the spear-fisherman who had been dragged by the shark.

A short while later, the man - identified as Theodore Prinsloo - contacted the NSRI after seeing them go out to the scene. He confirmed that he had been pulled by the shark and reported being safe and uninjured.

According to Rodgers, Prinsloo - who was visiting the Nature's Valley area in the Eastern Cape with his family - said the shark had swum up quite close to him while he was fishing, so he decided to stay close to the rocks.

"About 20 minutes after catching an approximately 8kg to 9kg musselcracker that he hooked to a floatation buoy attached to his speargun, the shark grabbed the fish and made off out to sea, dragging the buoy - and Prinsloo - with it," said Rodgers.

"Theodore was able to release the flotation buoy after being dragged for a distance of about 50m towards deep sea and he quickly swam ashore."

He said Prinsloo told him he had spotted a shark in the same area on Tuesday, which he suspects to be the same one he encountered on Wednesday.

"NSRI encourage bathers, divers and spear-fishermen to be cautious of the dangers of the sea when swimming and diving," added Rodgers.