Three more join wife in court over stabbing to death of KZN policeman

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal policeman who was stabbed to death on the south coast last month.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the lifeless body of Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe, 51, who was stationed at Margate family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, was found with multiple stab wounds on the railway lines near Port Shepstone beach on November 3 2019.

His wife, Nonkululeko Ngwabe, 44, was arrested soon after in connection with his death.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said three more people were arrested at the weekend and appeared in court on Tuesday.

“Sthembiso Mbona, 23, Nhlakanipho Ndovela, 21, and Saziso Khambule, 22, were arrested in the Murchison area near Port Shepstone and were charged for murder.”

Mhlongo said the men appeared briefly in the Port Shepstone magistrate’s court and were remanded in custody.

They will return to court on Thursday, together with Ngwabe's wife.