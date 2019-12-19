Did you probe his uncle? Defence in Miguel case asks why cops didn't look into murdered boy's family member

Naidoo said that the difference between Ebrahim and Mike was that during Miguel’s disappearance, Mike’s whereabouts were unknown while Ebrahim was accessible.

“The difference is that the accused availed himself [after Miguel’s disappearance], he was taking calls and even advised the mom to go to the police station. He was accessible right up until he was arrested. Mike’s whereabouts were unknown about the time of Miguel’s disappearance,” he said.

On Wednesday, Naidoo questioned the investigating officer in the case, W/O Rajan Govender, on whether he had tried to find Mike during the time of Miguel's disappearance.

Govender said that he had tried to look for him but to no avail. He said that at a later stage someone told him Mike was present during the early stages of the trial but had not seen him since then.

Naidoo told the court: “The state's case is based on circumstantial evidence. There is no direct evidence to show the accused's actions satisfy the crime of killing.”

Naidoo added that the state needed to prove that Ebrahim was behind Louw’s kidnapping if they were to prove he was behind the murder.

“The state wants this court to first infer that the accused kidnapped the deceased. You are then expected to draw a second inference [about the murder]. If the state has failed to make a case on the kidnapping then there is no murder case,” said Naidoo.

Senior state prosecutor Kelvin Singh argued that if Ebrahim did not kidnap Miguel he had no reason not to tell Louw’s family that he had taken him to a KFC restaurant before his disappearance.

“He claimed to love the child and he knew the family was looking for him. Why didn’t he at any point tell Raylene he took the child to KFC before his disappearance? Why was he so silent if he had nothing to do with it?” said Singh.

The matter will be back in court in January 2020 when the judge will give her verdict on the application. Outside court, Louw's family said that they were frustrated by yet another delay.