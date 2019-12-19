South Africa

Eastern Cape couple and their daughter, 5, burn to death in shack fire

19 December 2019 - 10:55 By Naledi Shange
A family of three died when their shack caught fire in Moeggesukkel.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

An Eastern Cape couple and their five-year-old daughter are dead after their shack was ravaged by fire, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Moeggesukkel, said police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

“SAPS and the local fire department responded after a complaint was received that houses were on fire. On arrival, two informal houses were burning and the fire was extinguished by the fire department,” said Swart.

“Upon examining the premises, the bodies of the three victims were discovered in the debris.”

Swart said their names would be released after they had been identified and their next of kin informed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

An inquest docket has been opened. 

