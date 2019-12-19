South Africa

Families of apartheid-era Mamelodi 10 witness exhumation of last victim

19 December 2019 - 12:40 By Ernest Mabuza
Families of the Mamelodi 10 look on as the body of the last victim is exhumed at Winterveld cemetery.
Families of the Mamelodi 10 look on as the body of the last victim is exhumed at Winterveld cemetery.
Image: Ernest Mabuza/TimesLIVE

A decade after the families of the Mamelodi 10 buried nine of the youngsters who were killed in 1986, they again gathered at the Winterveld cemetery, north of Pretoria, to witness the exhumation of the 10th body on Thursday.

The teenagers were lured to their deaths in a joint operation by apartheid security forces on June 26 that year.

Security police agent Joe Mamasela collected the teenagers in a minibus, pretending to be an MK member. They were burnt to death and their bodies found by locals. They were subsequently buried as unidentified paupers in Windterveld.

The families of the 10 assumed they had gone into exile, but the teenagers never returned and their fate was unknown.

It was only during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) amnesty processes in the 1990s that the families learnt the truth about what had happened.

Eight operatives from SADF Special Forces and Northern and Western Transvaal Security Branches applied for and were granted amnesty for the operation by the TRC.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) missing persons task team managed to trace and recover nine of the 10 bodies at Winterveld cemetery. They were reburied in a special ceremony in Mamelodi in 2009.

The discovery of the 10th body was made possible this year after the missing persons task team used a drone to map the cemetery in photographic strips, which were then knitted together with advanced software to create a high-resolution photographic map.

This map was then used to isolate areas for further investigation and excavation.

Members of the missing persons task team exhume the body of the last of the Mamelodi 10 in Winterveld cemetery on Thursday.
Members of the missing persons task team exhume the body of the last of the Mamelodi 10 in Winterveld cemetery on Thursday.
Image: Ernest Mabuza/TimesLIVE

On Thursday morning, Claudia Bisso, a member of the missing persons task team, said the team had focused on unmarked graves to search for the last body.

She said the team identified the 10th body because of a particular pattern found in the other nine.

The bodies had burn marks and the upholstery from the seats and shards of glass from the minibus taxi they were burnt in.

“There is a pattern. The 10 died together and they were burnt. Fire leaves a very particular pattern in the bones.

“Plus, the associated evidence is the same as the other nine. Because of that, I don't have doubt this is the 10th body,” Bisso said.

MORE

NPA's missing persons' task team: This is what it is doing

The NPA has started exhuming the bodies of Mamelodi activists who were killed by the Northern Transvaal Security police.
News
4 months ago

Mixed emotions as remains of seven PAC cadres exhumed

There were mixed emotions of joy and grief as families of seven members of the Pan African Congress’s armed wing‚ Poqo‚ who were hanged in 1961 and ...
Politics
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  2. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa
  3. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Valuable evidence lost as community loots cash van after heist South Africa
  5. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X