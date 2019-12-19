South Africa

Girl’s slaying breaks granny’s heart

19 December 2019 - 15:22 By Ziyanda Zweni
Entle Komisa was brutally killed, allegedly by a neighbour, earlier in December.
Entle Komisa was brutally killed, allegedly by a neighbour, earlier in December.
Image: FILE

Learning that her four-year-old granddaughter’s body had been found wrapped in a plastic rubbish bag is something that will haunt Ntombomzi Komisa forever.

“It would have been better if this happened to me as I have lived longer,” Komisa said as she recalled the moment she was told little Entle Komisa had been found after a desperate search.

Entle was brutally killed, allegedly by a neighbour, earlier in December, DispatchLIVE reported.

The little girl, known for her bubbly personality and humour, will be buried on Thursday in her home village of Palani in Mooiplaas, about 40km from East London.

The 37-year-old suspect, who is also accused of raping the child, was arrested on December 10.

Man arrested for 'killing' grandmother and 'raping' two young children

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly murdered an elderly woman and kidnapped and raped two young children in the Eastern Cape
News
2 days ago

Entle had been playing with her siblings in Palani village on the afternoon of December 8 when she went missing.

When she did not return home with her siblings, the family sent out a search party at about 4pm.

“They were playing not far from our home. Entle used to play in our yard but other children arrived for the  holidays so she went out to play with them,” Komisa said.

After suspending the search overnight, the family and villagers resumed at first light on December 9.

“They looked for her in the forests and in a dam without finding her on the first day. The person accused of her murder joined the search party and even comforted me, telling me that they would find her.”

Man murders wife and stepson, turns gun on himself

A 36-year-old man shot and killed his wife and stepson, then turned the gun on himself in a village in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape
News
1 week ago

She said her granddaughter had been found in the bushes not far from the accused’s home, wrapped in a rubbish bag.

“My son saw her feet popping out of the bag and called police officers. I wanted to see her but I was stopped by officers,” Komisa, who broke down numerous times as she recalled the traumatic event, said. .

Entle’s mother, Lungelwa, 27, said she was too overcome with grief to talk.

Entle’s aunt Lumka said the man suspected of the killing had moved to the village about two weeks before the little girl went missing.

“We don’t want him to get bail. He deserves a life sentence for the painful thing he did to us. Our hearts still hurt.”

Lumka added: “We had to send her two brothers away and we don’t even know what we will tell them when they come back. My sister in not coping. She has to take painkillers now and again.”

She said her niece had had a bright future ahead of her.

Body believed to be of missing Free State toddler Liam Nortjé found

After an intense two-year search for Free State boy Liam Nortjé, who went missing while in the care of his father, a body believed to be that of the ...
News
1 day ago

Though it is only the smallest of consolations, the owner of a local funeral parlour will cover the costs of the funeral.

Kinana Funeral Services owner Mandla Makinana said: “They (the family) came to me and I listened to their story. It’s painful what happened to them. They were not my clients, but I will do this for them.”

Police spokesperson Capt Mluleki Mbi confirmed that a case of rape and murder had been opened.

“[A] 37-year-old man was arrested and appeared in East London magistrate’s court on Friday,” he said.

“The suspect remains behind bars pending his bail application.”

Mbi said he was not certain when the suspect would appear in court again because the docket was still at the court.

NPA spokesperson Tyali Luxolo was unavailable for comment because he is on leave.

MORE

Arrest looms after woman strangled to death at home in Eastern Cape

The body of a 54-year-old was found in her bed in Aliwal North, police said on Wednesday
News
1 week ago

Missing Tsomo woman and teenage granddaughters found murdered

An Eastern Cape elderly woman and her two granddaughters who were reported missing  in Tsomo earlier this month have been found murdered, said ...
News
1 week ago

Justice at last for brutal murder and rape of 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters

Social workers, neighbours, his grandmother and even his mother failed to protect 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters from the monster who attacked his ...
News
1 week ago

Three-month-old infant found floating in Durban harbour

A three-month-old infant has been recovered floating in Durban's harbour on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  2. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa
  3. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Valuable evidence lost as community loots cash van after heist South Africa
  5. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X