Girl’s slaying breaks granny’s heart
Learning that her four-year-old granddaughter’s body had been found wrapped in a plastic rubbish bag is something that will haunt Ntombomzi Komisa forever.
“It would have been better if this happened to me as I have lived longer,” Komisa said as she recalled the moment she was told little Entle Komisa had been found after a desperate search.
Entle was brutally killed, allegedly by a neighbour, earlier in December, DispatchLIVE reported.
The little girl, known for her bubbly personality and humour, will be buried on Thursday in her home village of Palani in Mooiplaas, about 40km from East London.
The 37-year-old suspect, who is also accused of raping the child, was arrested on December 10.
Entle had been playing with her siblings in Palani village on the afternoon of December 8 when she went missing.
When she did not return home with her siblings, the family sent out a search party at about 4pm.
“They were playing not far from our home. Entle used to play in our yard but other children arrived for the holidays so she went out to play with them,” Komisa said.
After suspending the search overnight, the family and villagers resumed at first light on December 9.
“They looked for her in the forests and in a dam without finding her on the first day. The person accused of her murder joined the search party and even comforted me, telling me that they would find her.”
She said her granddaughter had been found in the bushes not far from the accused’s home, wrapped in a rubbish bag.
“My son saw her feet popping out of the bag and called police officers. I wanted to see her but I was stopped by officers,” Komisa, who broke down numerous times as she recalled the traumatic event, said. .
Entle’s mother, Lungelwa, 27, said she was too overcome with grief to talk.
Entle’s aunt Lumka said the man suspected of the killing had moved to the village about two weeks before the little girl went missing.
“We don’t want him to get bail. He deserves a life sentence for the painful thing he did to us. Our hearts still hurt.”
Lumka added: “We had to send her two brothers away and we don’t even know what we will tell them when they come back. My sister in not coping. She has to take painkillers now and again.”
She said her niece had had a bright future ahead of her.
Though it is only the smallest of consolations, the owner of a local funeral parlour will cover the costs of the funeral.
Kinana Funeral Services owner Mandla Makinana said: “They (the family) came to me and I listened to their story. It’s painful what happened to them. They were not my clients, but I will do this for them.”
Police spokesperson Capt Mluleki Mbi confirmed that a case of rape and murder had been opened.
“[A] 37-year-old man was arrested and appeared in East London magistrate’s court on Friday,” he said.
“The suspect remains behind bars pending his bail application.”
Mbi said he was not certain when the suspect would appear in court again because the docket was still at the court.
NPA spokesperson Tyali Luxolo was unavailable for comment because he is on leave.