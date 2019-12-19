South Africa

Hawks open case linked to Eskom 'sabotage' claims

19 December 2019 - 17:03 By Matthew Savides
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer told Cape Talk that the sabotage was not the root of load-shedding but it did contribute to it.
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer told Cape Talk that the sabotage was not the root of load-shedding but it did contribute to it.
Image: Business Times

The Hawks have confirmed that they are investigating claims of sabotage at an Eskom power station.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that one of the reasons for SA being plunged into unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding was that an Eskom insider had engaged in sabotage at the Tutuka power plant in Mpumalanga.

The nature of the alleged sabotage was not disclosed.

IN QUOTES | President Cyril Ramaphosa on Eskom 'sabotage', wet coal and promises

Here are six quotes from President Cyril Ramaphosa's briefing on Eskom and the load-shedding crisis
News
1 week ago

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi told TimesLIVE that a case had been opened. However, he said it was too early to provide specifics.

“The case has been referred to the Hawks to investigate allegations of tampering with or damaging essential infrastructure and sabotage. It is premature to communicate about this matter as it is still in its infancy stage,” he said via a text message.

The sabotage, allegedly at the hands of an Eskom insider, led to two boilers being disconnected.

“The sabotage happened in a way where we lost 2,000MW. The wet coal led to a loss of additional megawatts. All that was a combination. Sabotage is not the only factor that led to load-shedding,” Ramaphosa said at a media briefing a week ago.

He first said that “someone in the Eskom system” disconnected an instrument that led to two boilers tripping, which resulted in the 2,000MW loss.

The next day, speaking during a radio interview, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said the alleged sabotage was carried out by people with full knowledge of the Tutuka station.

Oberholzer told Cape Talk that the sabotage was not the root of load-shedding but contributed to it.

“I cannot talk about it, unfortunately, because we are busy with the investigation with the police. All I can comment on, is that it has obviously been done by an individual or individuals with full knowledge of the power station, to know if you do x, y, z, you are tripping the boilers,” he said.

There has not been load-shedding since the weekend.

MORE

Saboteurs had full knowledge of how power station worked – Eskom COO

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer on Thursday said the alleged sabotage was done by people with full knowledge of the Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga.
News
1 week ago

Thuli Madonsela questions the motives of culprits behind Eskom 'sabotage'

If load-shedding was an act of industrial sabotage, who was behind it and for what nefarious reasons? asks Thuli Madonsela.
News
1 week ago

No load-shedding from Tuesday, promises Ramaphosa as 'sabotage' partly blamed for blackouts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that load-shedding will come to an end next Tuesday - and that it will not be a dark Christmas.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  2. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  4. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Valuable evidence lost as community loots cash van after heist South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X