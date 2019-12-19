Karoo telescope sees what used to be infinity ... and beyond

The MeerKAT radio telescope in the Northern Cape has produced the first image of thousands of distant galaxies like our own.

Each of the dots in the composite above, which combines the telescope array near Carnarvon with the image it has produced, is a galaxy. The brightest spots are galaxies powered by supermassive black holes.

“To make this image, we selected an area in the southern sky that contains no strong radio sources whose glare could blind a sensitive observation,” said Tom Mauch, of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory in Cape Town.

Mauch led the team whose research has just been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal under the heading “The 1.28 GHz MeerKAT DEEP2 Image”.