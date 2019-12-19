South Africa

No load-shedding today, says Eskom

19 December 2019 - 08:17 By timeslive
Eskom says load-shedding is not anticipated for Thursday.
Eskom says load-shedding is not anticipated for Thursday.
Image: Eskom

A slowdown in electricity usage due to the start of the holidays is helping Eskom to keep the lights on, the utility said in a statement on Thursday.

Announcing there will be no load-shedding, Eskom said the return of some generating units to service was also helping it to maintain its service.

This despite a fire at the Majuba power plant in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, which caused damage that energy expert Chris Yelland said would take up to two months to repair.

MORE

Load-shedding unlikely after blaze at Majuba, but it may take up to 2 months to repair damage, says expert

The Majuba power plant in Mpumalanga, at which a huge fire broke out on Wednesday evening, will take up to two months to restore, an energy expert ...
News
1 hour ago

Large blaze at Majuba power station 'extinguished swiftly': Eskom

Eskom will investigate how a massive fire broke out at the Majuba power plant in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  2. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  3. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Valuable evidence lost as community loots cash van after heist South Africa
  5. Chinese companies told to stop building Transnet trains South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X