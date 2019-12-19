No load-shedding today, says Eskom
19 December 2019 - 08:17
A slowdown in electricity usage due to the start of the holidays is helping Eskom to keep the lights on, the utility said in a statement on Thursday.
Announcing there will be no load-shedding, Eskom said the return of some generating units to service was also helping it to maintain its service.
This despite a fire at the Majuba power plant in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, which caused damage that energy expert Chris Yelland said would take up to two months to repair.
