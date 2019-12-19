Rashied Staggie's body set for brief stopover in Manenberg after Christian funeral

“From there the funeral will proceed to the Jubilee Community Church.”

On its website, Jubilee says: “We are a church made up of people from all kinds of different backgrounds, races, nations and ages who have discovered and accepted the transforming grace and kindness of Jesus Christ. His love and leadership is the reason and foundation of our church life together.”

The source said the service would start at 9am and finish by 11.30am at the latest.

“From the church, the body will proceed to Manenberg and from there it will go to the cemetery in Durbanville.

“The purpose of the Manenberg visit will be to give the people of the community a chance to pay their last respects. It’s also to give them closure. Those are his roots, that is where he comes from.”

The source said the reason Staggie would not be buried next to his twin brother, Rashaad, who was killed during an anti-drugs protest in 1996, was because the gang boss had converted to Christianity.