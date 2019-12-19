South Africa

Remote jamming suspects nabbed after they 'targeted' Cape Town cop

19 December 2019 - 16:23 By TimesLIVE
Devices recovered by Cape Town metro police from the car of two alleged remote-jamming thieves on December 19 2019.
Devices recovered by Cape Town metro police from the car of two alleged remote-jamming thieves on December 19 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

Two would-be thieves trying to jam vehicle remotes picked on the wrong victim in Cape Town.

“The suspects popped on to the radar of enforcement agencies last night when they tried to jam the car of a law enforcement officer on the foreshore,” metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said on Thursday.

“He provided a description of the vehicle, and this morning, Rondebosch SAPS were alerted to remote-jamming activities in the area.

“The suspects – in the same vehicle - got away during a chase but their story eventually ended in Sea Point about 10.30 when metro police officers on patrol spotted the Renault Clio and moved in.”

Solomons said men aged 30 and 32 were arrested and several remote-jamming devices were found in their rented car.

She added: “The metro police department reminds the public to be extra vigilant when they’re out and about and to double-check that their vehicles are in fact properly secured before moving off, as criminals are becoming ever more creative in their attempts to exploit unsuspecting victims.”

