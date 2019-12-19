R300,000 bail granted in case against Eskom bosses accused of Kusile fraud

Two former Eskom senior executives, Abram Masango and France Hlakudi, appeared in court on Thursday in relation to a R745m fraud case.

They appeared alongside Tubular Construction CEO Tony Trindade and Mike Lomas, the company’s former chairperson.

The case relates to alleged wrongdoing regarding the Kusile power station construction project.

The four were granted bail of R300,000 each. They will be released only after they post the bail amount.

They were arrested in the early morning in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng by the police’s elite investigating unit, the Hawks, and the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigating directorate. One of the accused is still at large.

Magistrate Albertus Roux said on Thursday that the crimes the four are accused of were not only against the complainants, but against the community near the power station. He did not differentiate between bail amounts for the accused, who also appeared on behalf of multiple businesses as it is alleged they all benefited from the alleged crime.

The matter was postponed to May 25 at the specialised commercial crime court, sitting in Palm Ridge.