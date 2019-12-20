eNCA employees show support for former colleague Samkele Maseko

After days of outrage and calls for a boycott of the news channel, eNCA anchors on Friday started their broadcast by assuring viewers that they remained independent.

They also threw their weight behind former political reporter Samkele Maseko, who was reportedly treated badly after his resignation from the company last week. Maseko had resigned from eNCA to take up a job at the SABC.

After his resignation, the company’s head of news Kanthan Pillay took to Twitter to say, “Rats swimming towards a sinking ship” — apparently referring to Maseko and the SABC.