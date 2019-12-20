Police uncover 'arms cache' and ammunition in Vanderbijlpark

Gauteng police have uncovered an "arms cache" and ammunition at a house in Vanderbijlpark.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said officers responded to a domestic violence complaint from a woman when the discovery was made.

Inside the house, 43 firearms of different calibres and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition, some still sealed in containers, were found.

The firearms included rifles, shotguns and pistols.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested.

Peters said the man did not have the proper documentation for the storage of the weapons.

He is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.