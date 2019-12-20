R280,000 raised for Western Cape winemaker whose farm burnt to the ground

Single mother of two Samantha O'Keefe has inspired donations from well-wishers wanting to help her rebuild her life after a recent wildfire destroyed Lismore wine farm in Greyton, in the Western Cape.

So far, pledges totalling R280,000 have been made, against a target of R500,000.

Floh Thiele, who began the crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, posted that the fire on December 17 started in the nearby nature reserve and initially posed no threat to Lismore.

The fire, the post stated, “is believed to have been started by children with malicious intent,” according to Overberg fire chief Reinard Geldenhuys.

Unexpectedly, the fire moved over to the vineyard. In just 30 minutes it had destroyed the homestead and cellar of the business O'Keefe had built over the last 17 years.

O'Keefe, 48, who lives on the farm with her two children — Quinn, 14, and Keenan, 16 -hopes to use the funds to rebuild the family home and winemaking facilities and re-plant the vineyards.