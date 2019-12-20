Revealed: the big lie that could be wrecking your child's future

She said many of the children in her study “photoshopped” their own marks “so their recall represents what they believe they could have or can still achieve rather than what they did achieve”.

Their justifications for doing this “include that the results are incorrect, that the weightings for the various component tasks were unfair, or that the teacher was to blame. The remembered marks ... have been filtered through stories [or lies] that excuse the learners from having to do anything to change their academic efforts.”

Morse said some of the children in her study, which was conducted among coloured and black pupils at low-fee or no-fee schools, “lived in such difficult circumstances that photoshopping the reality of their life was the only way to have a robust and healthy psyche”.

Children from disadvantaged backgrounds “were more focused on the status of having a professional career than on how they would achieve that goal”, she said.

“Learners most at risk from the lie that you can be anything are those who do not engage with actual hard work, goal-setting and strategising. They are convinced that their self-belief alone can make a dream reality. They adjust their truth to avoid taking responsibility for poor performance.”

Morse said 70% of the grade 11s in her sample predicted their marks would increase in the next 15 months “to an unlikely or impossible degree”.

About 87% intended to study further after high school, yet three-quarters of them did not have the minimum marks needed for entry into the tertiary course they were interested in.

Morse made two recommendations:

Promote self-regulated learning: “Learners ... who were most able to accurately report their marks were also the highest-performing learners. They were aware of and continually referred to their recent marks. They set realistic goals based on current performance, developed strategies and reviewed progress.”

Stop telling young people they can be anything: “This lie is attractive in the face of desperate poverty. Stories of the one who succeeded against the odds are cited as evidence. Changing this community narrative is possibly the biggest challenge ahead of us.”