South Africa

Stolen car leads Durban cops to massive drug bust

20 December 2019 - 15:11 By Orrin Singh
Police seized mandrax, cocaine, heroine and dagga along with weapons and ammunition during a search of a premises in Sydenham, Durban.
Police seized mandrax, cocaine, heroine and dagga along with weapons and ammunition during a search of a premises in Sydenham, Durban.
Image: SAPS

Two people have been arrested during a massive police drug bust at a drug den in Durban on Thursday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a team of detectives raided a house at Vinca Road in Asherville, where a vehicle stolen earlier from Durban North was spotted parked on the premises.

"A man and a woman who were found on the premises were arrested after they could not account for the vehicle. The police officers conducted a search for the vehicle keys, which were found inside the home."

During a search of the house, three pistols and a shotgun were recovered. Police also seized 139 rounds of assorted ammunition.

"A preliminary investigation that was conducted at the scene revealed that one of the firearms was stolen in Isipingo in March 2017, whilst the others were not reported stolen as yet," said Naicker.

During a further search of the premises, police seized:

  • 253g of crack cocaine;
  • 3,998 capsules of heroine;
  • 639.2g of dagga;
  • 1,064.6g of cocaine powder; and
  • 3,176 mandrax tablets.

"The suspects, aged 28 and 29, were detained at Sydenham Saps. They were charged for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, being in possession of suspected stolen property, and possession of drugs."

They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

READ MORE:

Gang violence blamed as three injured in drive-by shooting in Durban

Three people were shot and injured during a drive-by shooting in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Robber hit by car as he runs away from highway crime scene in Durban

A man who robbed a stranded motorist on the side of a Durban road did not get very far when he was struck by a vehicle as he fled the scene of the ...
News
1 week ago

Rashied Staggie's body set for brief stopover in Manenberg after Christian funeral

Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie, who was born a Muslim, will be buried on Saturday after a funeral at a Christian church in Cape Town.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  2. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  3. WATCH | Loitering, broken bottles and filth force Transnet to close popular KZN ... South Africa
  4. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa
  5. Former Eskom managers arrested in probe into alleged R745m Kusile power plant ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X