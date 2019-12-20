Sunny Christmas expected across the country

South Africans can expect a mostly sunny Christmas this year, the weather services said on Friday morning.

Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said temperatures in Pretoria and Johannesburg are expected to reach highs of 33 and 31°C.

In Vereeniging, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 29°C.

Phakula said there was a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers in the late afternoon, but sunny weather was expected for the rest of the day.

Light rain was expected in Cape Town and the Free State.

Phakula said areas which might receive heavy showers were the eastern parts of the Free State and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.