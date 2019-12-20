Tough season for parents of emigrants and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

We often look at the reasons why people emigrate, where they go to and what the economic impact on the country is, but what about those who are left behind?

We seldom talk about the parents and family members, and the emotional impact emigration has on the family members who have to deal with this loss that is felt even more during the festive season, writes researcher Dr Sulette Ferreira.

For the parents of emigrants, this time of the year is not a happy time of gifts and menu planning and tree decorating, but a time when they feel their “childlessness” even more acutely.