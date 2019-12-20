Tough season for parents of emigrants and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
We often look at the reasons why people emigrate, where they go to and what the economic impact on the country is, but what about those who are left behind?
We seldom talk about the parents and family members, and the emotional impact emigration has on the family members who have to deal with this loss that is felt even more during the festive season, writes researcher Dr Sulette Ferreira.
For the parents of emigrants, this time of the year is not a happy time of gifts and menu planning and tree decorating, but a time when they feel their “childlessness” even more acutely.
Emigration is nothing new and by no means unique to SA.
In 2017 the number of migrants stood at 258 million internationally. In total about 3.4% of the world's population do not live in the country in which they were born.
The numbers have increased in SA over the last two decades, but reliable and recent emigration statistics are hard to come by because there is no single official agency collecting emigration data.
The emigrants and their parents live in different worlds with different realities.
The physical distance from each other eventually translates into psychological distance – and sometimes it ends in estrangement and the breakdown of the family unit.
Some families are more resilient and able to adapt to the changing circumstances. Their relationship might even strengthen because both parties make the effort to stay involved in each others' lives.
They make appointments to communicate and regularly send messages and pictures.
But loss remains the common thread in the emigration process.
If the parent who stays behind understands this loss and knows how to deal with it, it can lead to acceptance and lessen the trauma.
