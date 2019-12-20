South Africa

Travelling on the N3 to KZN? Here's when to avoid the worst traffic

20 December 2019 - 13:22 By Orrin Singh
High volumes of traffic are expected on the N3 entering KwaZulu-Natal until December 24. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has released a detailed schedule of peak traffic times expected into KwaZulu-Natal this festive season.

The company said in a statement that peak traffic conditions were expected on the N3 toll route in a southbound direction (towards KZN) until Tuesday December 24.  

The graphic below provides an overview of the expected peak hours each day:

Traffic on the N3 towards KwaZulu-Natal is expected to peak on Saturday.
Image: N3 Toll Concession

“Slow-moving traffic can be expected when volumes are high. High volumes constitute more than 1,500 vehicles per hour in a particular direction. On the N3 toll route, volumes can spike up to ‪2,000 to 3,500‬ vehicles per hour on peak days,” said the company.

N3TC urged motorists to obtain regular traffic updates by following @N3Route on Twitter or by contacting their 24-hour helpline on ‪0800 63 4357‬ for updates or to obtain emergency assistance.

