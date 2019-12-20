Travelling on the N3 to KZN? Here's when to avoid the worst traffic
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has released a detailed schedule of peak traffic times expected into KwaZulu-Natal this festive season.
The company said in a statement that peak traffic conditions were expected on the N3 toll route in a southbound direction (towards KZN) until Tuesday December 24.
The graphic below provides an overview of the expected peak hours each day:
“Slow-moving traffic can be expected when volumes are high. High volumes constitute more than 1,500 vehicles per hour in a particular direction. On the N3 toll route, volumes can spike up to 2,000 to 3,500 vehicles per hour on peak days,” said the company.
N3TC urged motorists to obtain regular traffic updates by following @N3Route on Twitter or by contacting their 24-hour helpline on 0800 63 4357 for updates or to obtain emergency assistance.