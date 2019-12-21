'I'm sorry for the evil I did': Rashied Staggie's video message to mourners

Staggie - shot dead outside his Salt River home eight days earlier - apologised to parents for the murders committed on his orders and for the lives ruined by the drugs he pushed.

"I have so much on my heart ... heavenly father lead me, holy spirit lead me," said the former gangster, who converted from Islam to Christianity in prison.

"Once upon a time I was everything the dog dragged in through the front door," Staggie said in what appeared to be an address to church congregants.

"I was the face of everything that was wrong in this city. I was the leader who ordered so many murders.

"I apologise to my family, to my wife and my children, for putting them through this. If you knew how many I've hurt, and how much I've been hurt, I'm not asking for sympathy.

"I want to ask for forgiveness for all the kids lost to gang violence."