Seven killed, 15 injured in horror KZN taxi crash

Seven people — including two children — were killed in a horrific taxi crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

15 others suffered injuries when the taxi they were travelling in veered off the R56 between Ixopo and Umzimkhulu.

It is understood that the taxi was en route to the Eastern Cape.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services the crash happened around 4am.

“Sadly seven people sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated 15 people at the scene. The cause of the crash will be investigated.”

On Friday paramedics treated 16 people who were injured in a taxi crash in Inanda, north of Durban.