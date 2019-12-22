Swedish tourist drowns while swimming at Western Cape beach

A 61-year-old Swedish woman drowned while swimming in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, last week.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said the woman and her husband, had gone for a swim at Oyster Bay on Thursday.

“It appears a husband and wife from Sweden had entered the sea to swim and were in shallow water when the wife, aged 61, was swept out to sea by rip currents,” NSRI said.

“During a search, the body of the lady was located and recovered onto our sea rescue craft.”

The woman’s body was taken to Mossel Bay harbour and then transferred to a government mortuary.

Police have opened an inquest docket.