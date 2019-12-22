South Africa

Twenty people injured in crash between truck and minibus taxi in KZN

22 December 2019 - 15:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Twenty people were injured when a bus and truck collided in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
Image: Netcare 911

Twenty people were injured when a minibus taxi and a truck collided in uMzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened at about 5am on the south bound N2.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that approximately 20 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate with one of those patients sustaining serious injuries,” Herbst said.

The injured  were treated at the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

