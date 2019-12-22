Twenty people injured in crash between truck and minibus taxi in KZN

Twenty people were injured when a minibus taxi and a truck collided in uMzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened at about 5am on the south bound N2.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that approximately 20 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate with one of those patients sustaining serious injuries,” Herbst said.

The injured were treated at the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.