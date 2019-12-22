Western Cape father arrested for murder of 12-year-old son

A Western Cape father has confessed to killing his 12-year-old son, two weeks after the pair was reported missing.

“The suspect was reported missing with his 12-year-old son in Kuilsrivier, Cape Town, on November 30 2019. As part of the police investigation into their disappearance, pictures and details were subsequently circulated in a bid to locate their whereabouts,” police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Sunday.

Potelwa said the police located the father in Van Rhynsdorp on the West Coast after photographs of himself and his son were circulated.

“He was taken in, transported to Cape Town. Yesterday [Saturday] afternoon he confessed to killing his son and pointed [out] where the body was buried. Detectives with support from other crime scene experts retrieved the decomposed body near a canal in Soneike, Kuilsriver on Saturday afternoon,” said Potelwa.

DNA tests will be conducted to confirm that the body found is that of the 12-year-old boy.

The 59-year-old father, a Namibian national, is in custody and will appear in court soon, Potelwa said.

The motive for the killing has not been made public.