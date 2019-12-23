An exotic pet for Christmas? Don't do it

People planning on giving rodents, hedgehogs, chinchillas, fennecs and non-venomous snakes as presents this Christmas should think again.

Experts says exotic pets may be very popular but people are often not trained in how to care for them resulting in the gifts escaping or dying because they are not in a safe environment.

And the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NCSPCA), says the neglect of such animals could land you a hefty fine or serious jail time.

In January, the NSPCA successfully prosecuted Johannesburg resident Andre du Plessis after a five-year court battle for neglect and abuse of his capuchin monkey named Elvis.

Du Plessis had been feeding Elvis sweets and coffee and had put a nappy on the primate, which caused a serious infection.

“Elvis was taken to a veterinarian and diagnosed with diabetes due to the incorrect feeding provided by Mr Du Plessis. Elvis was taken to Fourways Veterinary Hospital when he was in a state of collapse and had infected wounds in his pelvic area. He later died due to thermal shock and cardiopulmonary failure,” said Arno De Klerk, NCSPCA special projects unit manager.

Du Plessis was subsequently found guilty of neglect and for putting nappies on the monkey and sentenced to a fine of R24,000 or 12 months' imprisonment, of which R18,000 or nine months was suspended for three years.