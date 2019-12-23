South Africa

Biker escapes with minor injuries after being struck by parcel in bizarre accident

23 December 2019 - 17:38 By TimesLIVE
A 60-year-old woman was injured in a bizarre accident near Durban. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Andrey Armyagov

A motorcyclist was left injured on Monday in a bizarre accident involving a delivery truck.

According to Netcare 911, the 60-year-old woman was on the M13 freeway in Kloof, west of Durban, when she was "struck by an object that allegedly fell off the back of a delivery truck".

"Medics assessed the scene and found that the motorcyclist had sustained minor injuries and declined ambulance transportation to hospital," said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

