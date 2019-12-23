South Africa

Boy, 12, drowns in public swimming pool in Durban

23 December 2019 - 20:16 By TimesLIVE
A boy drowned at a public pool in Sydenham, Durban, on Monday.
A boy drowned at a public pool in Sydenham, Durban, on Monday.
Image: Supplied

A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a public pool in Sydenham, Durban, on Monday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the child was found unresponsive in the water. "The patient was pulled out the water by lifeguards, who started CPR after noticing the patient was unresponsive and not breathing," he said.

"A Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner arrived on scene and initiated a full advanced life-support resuscitation."

Despite their best efforts, however, the boy's condition deteriorated rapidly and he was declared dead on the scene.

MORE

Six-year-old drowns in Richards Bay

A six-year-old girl drowned while swimming in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.
News
1 day ago

Boy, 10, drowns in Umlazi river

The body of 10-year-old boy has been recovered in a river in Umlazi, south of Durban, after he drowned on Monday
News
6 days ago

Boy drowns while swimming with friends at flooded excavation site

A 12-year-old drowned on Sunday while swimming with friends at an excavation site outside Evander on Gauteng's East Rand.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  3. WATCH | Durban toddler 'abducted' at mall South Africa
  4. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  5. Wishes can come true — KFC couple says 'Thank You SA' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
CCTV captures alleged child-snatching in Umhlanga mall
X