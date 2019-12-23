Despite rise in dam levels, Western Cape urged to 'save water while we have it'

Western Cape dam levels are sitting at 58.5% - a slight improvement from the same period last year, when the province's dam levels were at 57.1%.

However, some parts of the province are not faring well at all, warned Anton Bredell, MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning.

"Some areas are worse off than last year, in particular within the Karoo region of the province, where the Gouritz River catchment sees average dam levels of only 15.6% at the moment. The area however relies largely on groundwater for drinking and presently all communities still have drinking water. This is monitored on a daily basis," he said.

Bredell warned that early weather predictions indicated that the season ahead might not see the rainfall needed in all regions.

"This means we continue to urge communities across the entire province to continue to use water responsibly, including over the holidays, when demand does increase," he said.