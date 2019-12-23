South Africa

Despite rise in dam levels, Western Cape urged to 'save water while we have it'

23 December 2019 - 18:29 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Rains in the Western Cape have left dam levels at 58.5%, a slight improvement on last year.
Rains in the Western Cape have left dam levels at 58.5%, a slight improvement on last year.
Image: Anna Nikonorova/123rf.com

Western Cape dam levels are sitting at 58.5% - a slight improvement from the same period last year, when the province's dam levels were at 57.1%.

However, some parts of the province are not faring well at all, warned Anton Bredell, MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning.

"Some areas are worse off than last year, in particular within the Karoo region of the province, where the Gouritz River catchment sees average dam levels of only 15.6% at the moment. The area however relies largely on groundwater for drinking and presently all communities still have drinking water. This is monitored on a daily basis," he said.

Bredell warned that early weather predictions indicated that the season ahead might not see the rainfall needed in all regions.

"This means we continue to urge communities across the entire province to continue to use water responsibly, including over the holidays, when demand does increase," he said.

Dreams of a white Christmas for Western Cape on ice

Cape Town residents may have to put their dreams of a white Christmas on ice.
News
2 days ago

"There are some areas where water is much less of a concern at the moment - including the City of Cape Town, where dam levels are at 76.8% on average. But this does not mean we can use water wastefully, even in those areas. The best time to save water is while we have it."

Bredell called on residents to also reduce their electricity consumption to assist in preventing load-shedding.

"The province is in constant contact with Eskom. We understand while load-shedding is not expected over the Christmas period, the grid remains under pressure. If we all reduce our consumption, we assist Eskom in preventing any load-shedding," he said.

He praised firefighters battling severe wildfires over the past few days in the Greyton and Hessequa areas.

"Conditions across the province remain largely hot and windy - and these are bad conditions for wildfires.

"We want to urge the public to work with us in preventing fires. Be responsible and contact the authorities as soon as possible in the event of smoke or a fire that has gotten out of control. The number is 112."

MORE

R280,000 raised for Western Cape winemaker whose farm burnt to the ground

Single mother of two Samantha O'Keefe has inspired donations from well-wishers wanting to help her rebuild her life after the recent Greyton wildfire ...
News
3 days ago

Karoo gets 90,000-litre water gift to alleviate drought crisis

The Western Cape department of local government has delivered 90,000 litres of water to a drought-stricken region in the Karoo.
News
4 days ago

The climate crisis is upon us, and South Africans need to act urgently

Victory in the Rugby World Cup made us all proud to be a winning nation. But SA is also a frontrunner in its development of a climate justice ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  3. WATCH | Durban toddler 'abducted' at mall South Africa
  4. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  5. Wishes can come true — KFC couple says 'Thank You SA' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
CCTV captures alleged child-snatching in Umhlanga mall
X