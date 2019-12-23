Doctors under fire: Five must-read stories on Prof Peter Beale

Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and his colleague, anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, were released on bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court last week after they handed themselves over to police.

The specialists have been making headlines since October, after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died during a routine laparoscopic operation.

Here are five must-read stories on Beale:

Boy's family launches legal battle and investigation

After the death of their son at Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg, Mohammadh and Zaheeya Sayed said they would pursue legal action against the specialists and the hospital.