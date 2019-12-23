South Africa

Durban Christmas shoppers duck for cover during police simulation

23 December 2019 - 11:28 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A planned police simulation exercise at the Phoenix Plaza, north of Durban, caused panic when stun grenades were allegedly used.
Image: Daniel Born

Christmas shoppers at the Phoenix Plaza in Phoenix, north of Durban, took cover as blasts went off on Monday morning.

Terrified shoppers believed that it was a bank robbery or shooting at the adjacent taxi rank.

However, it was a planned disruptive operation by law enforcement agencies.

Messages on social media claimed that stun grenades used in the operation caused panic.

It is believed that the SAPS, Public Policing Unit, Road Traffic inspectorate and Tactical Response Team were involved in the operation.

Glen Naidoo, of private security company, KZN VIP, confirmed the operation.

“It displayed the readiness of law enforcement agencies this festive season,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said no robbery took place.

“It was a simulation operation.”

