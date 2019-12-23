WATCH | Durban toddler 'abducted' at mall

The woman rushed after her grandson and yanked him out of the suspect's arms.

“She reported the incident to the mall management, who contacted police. Police officers from the Durban North police station arrived at the scene and viewed the CCTV footage at the mall,” said Naicker.

“The suspect was immediately identified as a security guard who was on duty at the mall and he was promptly arrested. A case of kidnapping was opened at Durban North police station.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula warned shoppers to be extra vigilant at this time.

“We are appealing to parents and guardians to always keep an eye on their children, especially during this peak festive period. At this stage we do not know what the suspect's intentions were, but this incident once again highlights the need for us to remain vigilant at all times,” Jula said.

“We wish to applaud the grandmother for taking immediate action and informing authorities of the incident,” he said.