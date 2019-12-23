Farmer bust by NSPCA after asking for donations to feed 120 hungry lions

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is planning to take legal action against a Free State lion owner for neglect.

This follows an investigation into the welfare of the animals, after the owner apparently took to social media to ask for donations of meat for the 120 lions, which are being kept in in Parys.

"Hi all, anyone who can donate chickens/any meat to 120 lions. We are struggling to find food for them and are in desperate need of meat for them please," read the Facebook post.