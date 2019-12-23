South Africa

Farmer bust by NSPCA after asking for donations to feed 120 hungry lions

23 December 2019 - 16:59 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The NSPCA stepped in when a Free State lion owner took to social media to ask for food donations for their 120 animals.
Image: DANIEL BORN

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is planning to take legal action against a Free State lion owner for neglect.

This follows an investigation into the welfare of the animals, after the owner apparently took to social media to ask for donations of meat for the 120 lions, which are being kept in in Parys.

"Hi all, anyone who can donate chickens/any meat to 120 lions. We are struggling to find food for them and are in desperate need of meat for them please," read the Facebook post.

Responding on its own Facebook post, the NSPCA said it sent a team to investigate the owner's farm.

"The lions' drinking water was filthy and they had no access to adequate shelter from the elements," said the council.

Following the circulation of this post on social media - concerns surrounding the welfare of these lions were brought to...

Posted by NSPCA - National Council of SPCAs on Sunday, 22 December 2019

The investigation also revealed that:

  • the lions were being fed frozen meat;
  • workers handled the cubs roughly; and
  • there were only two employees looking after 120 lions.

"We find it alarming that the owner would request food donations for the lions that she owns. The onus is on the owner to adequately provide for their animals and if they cannot keep up with the demands of the animals, then they should not own them," said the council.

The council said it issued a warning to the owner and was "currently exploring legal options".

