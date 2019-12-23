South Africa

Johannesburg cop kills wife before committing suicide

23 December 2019 - 07:09 By Naledi Shange
Police said the woman was shot with the officer's service pistol.
Police said the woman was shot with the officer's service pistol.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A 30-year-old police officer from Evaton, south of Johannesburg, shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself at the weekend.

The constable was stationed at Orange Farm police station.

“He shot his wife with the service pistol. He shot his wife several times on the left top shoulder and through her head,” police said.

The 26-year-old woman died on the scene.

The officer then committed suicide.

A case of murder and an inquest docket was opened.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was investigating the case.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Murder-suicide suspected in Durban beach stabbing case

The deaths of two Chatsworth residents who were found stabbed near Durban's Suncoast Casino last week are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | KZN mother recalls gruesome attack in which partner tried to cut off her arms

A 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teacher and mother of three has spoken out following a gruesome and vile attack in which her partner nearly severed both ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  3. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  4. Wishes can come true — KFC couple says 'Thank You SA' South Africa
  5. Law set to swoop on former senior Eskom and Transnet brass News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X