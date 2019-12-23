Johannesburg cop kills wife before committing suicide

A 30-year-old police officer from Evaton, south of Johannesburg, shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself at the weekend.

The constable was stationed at Orange Farm police station.

“He shot his wife with the service pistol. He shot his wife several times on the left top shoulder and through her head,” police said.

The 26-year-old woman died on the scene.

The officer then committed suicide.

A case of murder and an inquest docket was opened.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was investigating the case.