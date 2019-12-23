South Africa

Slow lane closed near Umkomaas as Sanral investigates possible sinkhole

23 December 2019 - 07:49 By timeslive
The slow lane has been closed while KZN authorities investigate the causes of the cracks.
Image: Public Servant News Network KwaZulu-Natal via Facebook

Visible cracks on the N2 northbound, 500m before Shell Ultra City coming from Umkomaas, have resulted in the affected lane being closed to traffic, pending further inquiry.

The problem was reported by a motorist at the weekend, who sparked concern of a possible sinkhole forming.

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) conducted a site inspection. Arrive Alive and transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the investigation was not conclusive. Further geotechnical tests will be done on Monday.

“What was observed was the horizontal and vertical slip movement resulting in the slow lane sinking.

“Based on the observation, the Sanral team opted to close the slow lane while awaiting the geotechnical investigation results for further action.”

