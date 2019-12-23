South Africans dig deep this December by tipping waiters 100% of their bills
In the spirit of Christmas, South Africans are sparing more than just their change for those who are less fortunate.
Many are taking part in a challenge, started on the #ImStaying Facebook page, calling on people who are eating out during the festive season to not just tip their waiters the usual 10% of their bill but to instead give them a generous 100% tip.
Sharing their good deeds on social media, some people ran up bills of over R1,500 and matched this amount with their tips. Others posted bills for less than R100 after simply dashing out for a quick coffee or snack.
One of those who took up the challenge to give those who wait on them a big Christmas bonus, Lynda Brews, said she was moved by her waitress's reaction when she saw the R231.60 tip that she had left her.
“My waitress was totally taken aback and couldn't stop smiling,” said Brews.
Another user, Thembi Zungu, said her waitress was convinced there was a mistake on the bill.
"She could not believe that this was her tip and her colleagues told her that something was wrong. Fortunately I specifically asked her to take the total amount," said Zungu.
Thank you guys for positivity and encouragement to reach out to others in a positive and nation building manner. She...Posted by Thembi Zungu on Sunday, December 22, 2019
Sam Booysens said his waiter was emotional after receiving a tip of almost R1,000.
“Our waiter almost cried!” he wrote, sharing a picture of the receipt.
Adele Gronum Rothman said she was grateful to whoever came up with the idea.
“I paid it forward and the waitress was ecstatic. She couldn't stop laughing and smiling. I could see she was tired and probably gatvol of waitressing this year. But let me tell you, I was a waitress too, and it is tough - probably one of the most unappreciated jobs out there," she said.
"I'm glad I could give a little. She said I made her year!”
Another former waitress, Jade Coetzee, shared how much such a gesture meant to those on the receiving end.
"I am convinced that working in retail, and especially as a server, is the most unappreciated job. People undermine your intelligence. They are extremely rude to you at times and most of the they time think you'll never become anything because of where you are now," she wrote.
"We depend on tips. We don't ever expect a 100% tip. You can ask any waiter - their only goal is to reach a 10% tip from every table they serve.
"I'm not a waiter any more, but I'm still in this industry. I was so overwhelmed and ecstatic that there were fellow 'stayers' in the shop last night. I didn't get your names, but I want to thank you guys. You guys gave me a reason to stay and trust me, Lee was almost in tears from gratefulness for your generosity, which has given him a reason to stay."
Of course not everyone can afford to eat out at all, let alone leave a big tip. But some have found other ways of giving this Christmas.
One member of the #ImStaying group, Gudlinkomo Belele Simelane, who works as a packer for Coca-Cola, said he was expecting a December bonus of R800, which he intends to share with those less fortunate than him.
"I plan to spend it with the poor guys living on the streets of Newcastle tomorrow. I will buy food and have a picnic with them at [the] park," he said.
Following the picnic, Simelane intends to give R50 each to those in need. "It's little, but I'll be done with my wish. This group has changed me into a better person," he added.