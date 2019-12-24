60-year-old ex-convict arrested for 'killing' his girlfriend's child

A 60-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly murdering his girlfriend's six-year-old daughter, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

The girl’s body was found in a dam in Soshanguve Block GG, near Pretoria, said Brig Mathapelo Peters.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that [the child was killed] after a fight between the suspect and his 22-year-old girlfriend, who is the deceased child's mother,” said Peters.

The couple and the child lived together in Block PP2, Ndlozi Section, in Soshanguve.

Peters said the girl was reported missing on Sunday at the Rietgat SAPS.

“During the initial investigation, police were able to swiftly establish that the 60-year-old suspect was behind the disappearance of the child,” said Peters.