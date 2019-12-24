'Best. News. Ever': Mzansi ecstatic about Kanya Cekeshe's Christmas release
“He's home for Christmas.”
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe was released on parole in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the department of justice and correctional services confirmed to TimesLIVE.
Cekeshe was among those who benefited from a remission of sentence for certain categories of prisoners, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 16.
After news of his impending parole, many South Africans campaigned for Cekeshe to be home by Christmas.
His name immediately topped the trends list after it was confirmed he was home.
Thanking you Mr president @CyrilRamaphosa #KanyaCekeshe pic.twitter.com/3B84dFWhb7— Thuso™ 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ramalokot) December 24, 2019
I literally feel as if my very own blood brother has been released from jail. When I heard the news, I teared up.— #BlackLivesMatter (@KhumaloNel) December 24, 2019
He literally did nothing wrong except fighting for what's right.. I hope his record will be expunged one day.
Welcome home fighter..#KanyaCekeshe pic.twitter.com/JeoSh4pCEO
We need a #KanyaCekeshe avenue/street in the new year for a New Dawn Struggle hero #FeesMustFall pic.twitter.com/v7KO4YMFSI— ∆☀️ Skhotheni waseHighridge 🌍 ∆ (@Max_Zwi) December 24, 2019
Since #KanyaCekeshe is free we can now Decemb in peace pic.twitter.com/SkE3eWYRw9— Mabasa Tshuxeko (@tshuxeko_mabasa) December 24, 2019
omg #KanyaCekeshe is free, best news to wake up to 😭 pic.twitter.com/yic3QtFkjO— t. (@prettylittlgay) December 24, 2019
Congratulations to #KanyaCekeshe for getting released 🙏✨— L U N A (@Love_Biipsy) December 24, 2019
Praying for his wellbeing. Hopefully his family will not overwhelm him during the Xmas celebrations. Can't imagine him having to deal with hleby relatives.
The news of #KanyaCekeshe's release is the best news ever. Thank you @EFFSouthAfrica.— Mbuedzo Makhavhu (@MCMakhavhu) December 24, 2019
Imisebenzi iya bonakala fighters#KanyaCekeshe