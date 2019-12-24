Bheki Cele warns of criminals in the police force at funeral of Durban cop

Before concluding his address to hundreds of mourners at the funeral of a slain policeman in Durban on Tuesday, police minister Bheki Cele said he hoped that no one from the police was involved in the heinous killing.

"I just wish that there is no one from us that had their hand in this. I am told that he was a tough and genuine policeman," Cele said at the Shri Mariammen Temple hall in Phoenix, north of Durban.

"Amongst us are Judas[es]. There are very bad people amongst us. While we are finding answers on what happened, we must check that there are no criminals amongst us."

Warrant officer Theena Pillay, who had served as a police officer since 1991, was gunned down on Sunday.