Christmas Eve cooks assured of no enforced power cuts on Tuesday - but please use electricity sparingly
Eskom says load-shedding is not anticipated on Tuesday - though it is appealing to people to use electricity sparingly.
The system remains “constrained and vulnerable” on Christmas Eve, the power utility said in a statement. However, its staff are working throughout the holiday period to ensure the stability of the grid.
Due to reduced demand as a result of the festive season and the return of some generating units to service, Eskom said it has not had to use emergency diesel supplies to supplement capacity since Sunday.
Date: 24 December 2019
