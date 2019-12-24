Christmas Eve cooks assured of no enforced power cuts on Tuesday - but please use electricity sparingly

Eskom says load-shedding is not anticipated on Tuesday - though it is appealing to people to use electricity sparingly.

The system remains “constrained and vulnerable” on Christmas Eve, the power utility said in a statement. However, its staff are working throughout the holiday period to ensure the stability of the grid.

Due to reduced demand as a result of the festive season and the return of some generating units to service, Eskom said it has not had to use emergency diesel supplies to supplement capacity since Sunday.