Education department says it was sensitive to plight of Komape family

The Limpopo department of basic education says it will soon pay the Komape family the R1,4m in damages for emotional shock and grief that was ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

James and Rosina Komape's five-year-old son, Michael, a Grade R pupil, suffered a gruesome death when a toilet at his school collapsed and he fell in on January 20 2014.

The SCA ordered the payment of the damages after the high court in Polokwane dismissed claims for general and constitutional damages sought by Komape’s family.

In its order last week, the SCA ordered that the basic education minister and the Limpopo education MEC pay R350,000 each to Komape's parents and R200,000 for each of his elder siblings, Mokibelo Lydia Komape and Lucas Komape.

The court also ordered the payment of R100,000 each for the Komapes' three other minor children.

However, the SCA refused to award constitutional damages to the family.

Beauty Mutheiwana, the head of the Limpopo education department, confirmed on Tuesday that the provincial department would pay the amount in the next few days.