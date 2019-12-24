Four in court for killing KZN couple with hammer for stokvel cash

Four people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly killing a couple for their stokvel money.

The couple, according to the police, went missing last Wednesday.

"Police officers from the Ilembe task team, Nsuze Saps and the Umhlali K9 unit, together with a tracking company, were following up reports of a couple who went missing with their vehicle on the night of December 18 in Bhamshela," said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

He said the police spotted the vehicle a few kilometres from the couple’s residence. "Police gave chase as the occupants sped off, lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The suspects fled into the bushes."