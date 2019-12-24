Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall

A man allegedly shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself at a Johannesburg shopping mall on Tuesday.

"Police can confirm that a case of murder and suicide has been opened following a shooting incident just after 2pm this afternoon [Tuesday] at Killarney Mall, where it is alleged that a man shot and killed a woman and then turned the gun on himself," said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

Peters said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man, who was in his 40s, walked into a shoe and bag store at the mall, where two employees were on duty.

He introduced himself to one worker and then requested to speak in private to the second employee, who he claimed was his wife.