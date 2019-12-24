South Africa

Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall

24 December 2019 - 17:10 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A Johannesburg man allegedly killed a woman before shooting himself at Killarney Mall on Tuesday.
A Johannesburg man allegedly killed a woman before shooting himself at Killarney Mall on Tuesday.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A man allegedly shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself at a Johannesburg shopping mall on Tuesday.

"Police can confirm that a case of murder and suicide has been opened following a shooting incident just after 2pm this afternoon [Tuesday] at Killarney Mall, where it is alleged that a man shot and killed a woman and then turned the gun on himself," said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

Peters said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man, who was in his 40s, walked into a shoe and bag store at the mall, where two employees were on duty.

He introduced himself to one worker and then requested to speak in private to the second employee, who he claimed was his wife.

"The man and woman allegedly then moved to a private space and within no time gunshots were heard."

The 35-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

"Further information also suggests that the fatal shooting could be related to domestic violence. Police have recovered the firearm that suspect allegedly used to kill the woman and himself," added Peters.

READ MORE:

Johannesburg cop kills wife before committing suicide

A police officer from Evaton, south of Johannesburg, shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself at the weekend
News
1 day ago

Shock and anger after man killed wife, stepdaughter before driving into truck

Limpopo social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale says gender-based violence has reached “boiling point” after the death of a mother and daughter — ...
News
1 week ago

Durban Christmas shoppers duck for cover during police simulation

Christmas shoppers at the Phoenix Plaza in Phoenix, north of Durban, ran for cover as blasts went off nearby on Monday morning.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. WATCH | Durban toddler 'abducted' at mall South Africa
  3. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  4. Law set to swoop on former senior Eskom and Transnet brass News
  5. Wishes can come true — KFC couple says 'Thank You SA' South Africa

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
X