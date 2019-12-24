South Africa

Motorists warned of R3,500 penalty, with 7 new impoundment centres in Gauteng

24 December 2019 - 12:23 By timeslive
Seven new centres have been designated for unroadworthy vehicles that will be impounded as part of a heightened road-safety campaign in Gauteng.
Image: Netcare 911

Gauteng MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has designated seven more places as depots for the impoundment of unroadworthy vehicles.

The MEC has also prescribed that the first impoundment fee will be R3,500. This will escalate for subsequent impoundments.

“The increased capacity for impounding depots is part of strengthening our road-safety campaign aimed at reducing road fatalities. The new depots will add to the department’s capacity to impound vehicles that are found to be unroadworthy and taken off our roads,” Mamabolo said.

The additional depots are:

  • Benoni (Ekurhuleni)
  • Vereeniging (Sedibeng)
  • Derdepoort (Tshwane)
  • Bronkhorstspruit (Tshwane)
  • Krugersdorp (Mogale)
  • Koedoespoort (Tshwane)
  • Heidelberg (Sedibeng)

Mamabolo urged motorists to change their behaviour on the road, especially during rainy conditions.

