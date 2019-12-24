No nudist beach for Christmas - but lobbyists are not giving up

But the Concerned Citizens Group, which approached the public protector in opposition to the application for a nudist beach, said there was no way to designate a public area for nakedness without excluding other members of the public.

The group's chairman Rev Mike Effanga will oppose any new application for a nudist beach in the area.

"Our position remains the same. Once a new application is lodged, we will oppose it. Nothing is going to change our opinion and concerns. We don’t want a nudist beach here," Effanga told TimesLIVE.

Ray Nkonyeni municipal spokesperson Simon April said there were currently no plans for a nudist beach in the area - although the municipality was willing to consider applications.

"There is nothing happening, as the previous applicant was advised of the outcome of the public protector’s findings and remedial action, of which the municipality accepted. The municipality is still open for applications of such, as even the previous process was as a result of an application by an interested party," said April.

Despite facing challenges and stirring anger from critics, naturism appears to be growing as a movement in SA. Last year Sanna had 610 registered members. This number grew to over 650 this year - and Bothma predicts that more people will register next year.

"People appear to be more open about naturism because more people are talking about it," he said.