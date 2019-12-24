No special meals for SA's inmates on Christmas Day

“I won't lie, the department tried to make it a day unlike other days, not just Christmas but throughout December they tried to make us not feel that fact that we were not with our families and loved ones during that time. For instance, they extended the lock-up time so we can spend more time together with other inmates so we don’t spend time alone thinking about our loved ones,” he said.

Ndlovu said that they also received bigger meat portions and juices on Christmas day.

Ndlovu spent his first Christmas at home in 2018, after his wrongful arrest and conviction for the gang rape of a woman was set aside. In 2005 he was sentenced to life imprisonment and spent 13 years and two months behind bars trying to prove his innocence. Last August, the Pietermaritzburg high court acquitted Ndlovu of rape and discharged him from prison after it found there was no DNA linking him to the crime.

“My first Christmas at home was very special, all my family and loved ones came to see me,” he said.

During the launch of the department’s national Safer Festive Season campaign, correctional services deputy minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa said they would be tightening up on prisoner movements and food items coming into the country's prisons.

“From December 2 2019 until January 10 2020, we will step up security in all our facilities with more limitations on offender movement as well as certain food and other items,” Holomisa said.

“The limitations on offender movement will come with an emphasis on more indoor activities ... to keep inmates occupied and reduce idleness. These include table tennis, chess, and other activities.”

Nxumalo said only sentenced prisoners would receive visitors on Christmas Day, as it is a public holiday.