Varsity 'sex pest' gets court ban after 10th failed reinstatement bid

Clement du Plessis, who worked at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, will only be able to take up legal cudgels again when he has paid all the costs orders against him in the Cape Town labour court.

These include costs in his latest defeat, described by acting judge Sean Snyman as a case “that should never have burdened this court”.

Du Plessis represented himself, but he was ordered to pay the costs of the public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and the vice-chancellor of CPUT, Chris Nhlapo, who instructed lawyers to represent them.

The punitive costs order against him came at the conclusion of his 10th failed attempt to get his job back and was the fourth costs order against him.

Snyman said the defeats Du Plessis suffered “simply spurred him on, rather than bringing him to different insights”.

In his judgment this month, he said: “It is unfortunately now the time to properly warn [Du Plessis], and to convey censure for the manner in which he has chosen to conduct himself and his clear abuse of the processes of this court.

“On each occasion he does so, he takes up the valuable time and already-stretched resources of this court without any basis for doing so.

“The court has consistently said that this kind of frivolous and unfounded litigation is deserving of punitive costs orders.”