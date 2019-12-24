WATCH | Kanya Cekeshe’s friend on jail time and emotional challenges faced in prison

#FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe was released on parole on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a remission of sentence for certain categories of prisoners on December 16.

In 2017, Cekeshe was sentenced to eight years in prison, three of which were suspended, for public violence and malicious damage to property for setting a police vehicle alight during a protest.

TimesLIVE sat down with his friend and fellow activist, Nkanyiso Ngqulunga, to talk about Cekeshe's life before his arrest and the challenges he faced in prison.