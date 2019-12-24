South Africa

'We forgive him, but the king needs to compensate us': Dalindyebo victim

24 December 2019 - 18:04 By Philani Nombembe
AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was released from prison this week.
AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was released from prison this week.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch/Lulamile Feni

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo will enjoy Christmas with his family following his release from prison - but trouble could be brewing as his victims demand compensation.

Dalindyebo was released on Monday after serving four years of his 12-year sentence for kidnapping and assaulting his subjects. The high court had initially sentenced him to 15 years, which the Supreme Court of Appeal reduced by three years.

Dalindyebo started his sentence in 2015, soon prompting a litany of crusades by traditional leaders lobbying for his release.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week granted a special remission of sentences to certain prisoners and parolees. Dalindyebo got his Christmas present from Ramaphosa when his sentence was reduced by 12 months, which meant he qualified for parole a year earlier.

Dalindyebo paroled but will not rule yet

Amid the joy at the release on parole of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo came news that he will not immediately resume the throne, ...
News
8 hours ago

As traditional leaders prepared to push Ramaphosa for a full presidential pardon for the king, one of his victims did not rule out the possibility of litigation if he was not compensated for his home, which was burnt down on Dalindyebo’s orders 24 years ago.

Mbuzeni Makhwenkwana, 57, told TimesLIVE this week that he wanted R400,000 from the king.

“Some of the things I lost cannot be replaced,” he said.

“My three children no longer want to come home. Each victim would be satisfied with at least R400,000. But there is [also] a case of a man who was badly beaten, he is now mentally challenged.”

Makhwenkwana said a number of “delegates” had visited him and the other victims on several occasions, asking them to forgive the king and also “checking how we would feel if the king was released from jail”.

“We said we don’t have a problem with him being released, but they must not forget that we lost our property. The king needs to compensate us.

"We can forgive him with our hearts, but that does not change the fact that we suffered losses because of his conduct – some of it is irreparable.”

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is home after midnight release: Family

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is home after being released on parole from the East London Correctional Centre at about midnight on Sunday
News
1 day ago

Makhwenkwana said Dalindyebo ordered that his home, in Tyalarha village, be burnt after he was charged with murder in 1995.

“I was charged with murder and I served my 15-year sentence. His release means nothing to me because I live on a disability grant since I lost my right leg in a car accident.”

Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, chair of the House of Traditional Leaders in the Eastern Cape, said the king has been unemployed and it would therefore be difficult to compensate the victims.

Nonkonyana said the victims had been compensated “in kind” over years.

"They raised the issues of compensation with us. I believe they have been given some compensation in kind, in terms of assistance. Our belief is that they should be content with the assistance they have received," he said.

"The king has not been in employment. As traditional leaders, we are willing to assist them where we can."

Nonkonyana said the victims had been constantly engaged about the efforts to have the king released.

"In fact, from as far back as 2016, I engaged the victims and I continued to do that last year. We took them on board and they indicated that they are [willing] to forgive the king.

As Xhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu is laid to rest, eyes turn to succession

As thousands of mourners on Friday  bade  farewell to the man who had ruled the Xhosa nation for the past 13 years, members of the royal family ...
News
3 weeks ago

"To us, the reconciliation of the king and his people is key and paramount, and we were pleased that they sent the signal. But of course they wanted the king to meet them. I am sure now that the king is home, they with find an appropriate time to meet.

"What happened should be buried. We believe that once they reconcile, it’s only bright futures that lie ahead.

"We regard his release as a Christmas present. Not only to that family, but to the entire traditional leadership. Although he is out on parole, we think that this is going to give us breathing space and give our president more time to really consider what we ultimately want, which is a presidential pardon," added Nonkonyana.

According to the Daily Dispatch, Dalindyebo committed the crimes between 1995 and 1996. The king ordered that Stokwana Sonteya’s wife Nocingile and their six children be held and their four rondavels burnt on June 20 1995. Nocingile and their children were released at noon and ordered to leave Tyalarha.

On the same day, Dalindyebo ordered that the homes of Wayiya Sonteya and Makhwenkwana be torched.

The terror continued. In January 1996, on the king’s orders, Malandela Sontonase, Lunga Pama and Welile Dumo were assaulted. The following day, Saziso Wofa was kidnapped and assaulted. He later died of his injuries.

READ MORE:

'Very happy': Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe is paroled from prison

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe will spend Christmas at home after being released on parole from Johannesburg's Leeuwkop prison in the early ...
News
12 hours ago

Thousands of parolees may reoffend, prisoners' rights body says as king is released

The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr)  on Monday welcomed the release on parole of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya ...
News
1 day ago

This is a slap in the face of victims: Glynnis Breytenbach on remissions

DA shadow minister of justice and correctional services Glynnis Breytanbach has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision for granting remission ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. WATCH | Durban toddler 'abducted' at mall South Africa
  3. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  4. Law set to swoop on former senior Eskom and Transnet brass News
  5. Wishes can come true — KFC couple says 'Thank You SA' South Africa

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
X